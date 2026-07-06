Drunk Nairobi motorist causes havoc while fleeing from boda boda riders after causing an accident - This is like a scene out of an action movie (VIDEO)





Monday, July 6, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded along one of Nairobi's roads after a motorist caused chaos while fleeing from boda boda riders following a fatal accident.

According to reports, the motorist was driving under the influence of alcohol when he knocked down and killed a boda boda rider.

The incident sparked a furious response from fellow boda boda riders, who chased after the vehicle, leading to a high-speed pursuit.

As he fled, the driver drove recklessly and knocked down another rider.

One of the occupants of the private car was also seen attempting to jump out through the window as the chase intensified.

In the video, the driver is seen veering off the main road and onto a rough road in an apparent attempt to evade the pursuing riders.

Watch the dramatic video below.



