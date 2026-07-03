"LUO Man from Siaya Left Me Heartbroken" - Kenyan LADY's hilarious sleepover confession leaves netizens in stitches! (LOOK)







Friday, July 03, 2026 - A Kenyan lady has left netizens in stitches after sharing what she described as one of her worst sleepover experiences.

Responding to a viral X tweet asking people to share their worst sleepover experiences, she narrated how a Luo man woke her up at 6 in the morning and told her to leave because he sensed that his "girlfriend" was on her way.

She added that she had prepared pilau the previous day which the guy later told him that the ‘girlfriend’ loved.

"Kuamshwa 6 am nirudi kwangu because he had a feeling his 'girlfriend' was on her way... left a pot of pilau I had prepared," she wrote.

She cheekily concluded, "Luo man from Siaya," reviving the playful stereotype that Luo men are experts at giving women "character development" in relationships.





The Kenyan DAILY POST