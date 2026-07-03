Flying Coffin! A police chopper carrying senior Government officials struggles to take off amid concerns over poor maintenance (VIDEO)

Friday, July 3, 2026 - Social media users have reacted to a video showing a police helicopter carrying senior Government officials appearing to struggle during take-off, with many raising concerns about its safety.
The officials had just left a public event and were boarding
the helicopter for departure when the aircraft appeared to have difficulty
during take-off.
The video quickly sparked debate online, with some users
expressing fears over the condition of the aircraft.
“I’m not a pilot, though maybe not today, maybe not
tomorrow, but ipo siku,” one X user wrote.
“Something will happen someday if this helicopter won't get
proper maintenance,’’ another added.
Several police helicopters have in the past been involved in
fatal crashes, with poor maintenance cited as a contributing factor in some
investigations.
Watch the video>>> below
I'm not a pilot, though maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but ipo siku... pic.twitter.com/Z8alOlvj11— The Chosen (@Thechoosen_01) July 3, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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