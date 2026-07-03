Flying Coffin! A police chopper carrying senior Government officials struggles to take off amid concerns over poor maintenance (VIDEO)







Friday, July 3, 2026 - Social media users have reacted to a video showing a police helicopter carrying senior Government officials appearing to struggle during take-off, with many raising concerns about its safety.

The officials had just left a public event and were boarding the helicopter for departure when the aircraft appeared to have difficulty during take-off.

The video quickly sparked debate online, with some users expressing fears over the condition of the aircraft.

“I’m not a pilot, though maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but ipo siku,” one X user wrote.

“Something will happen someday if this helicopter won't get proper maintenance,’’ another added.

Several police helicopters have in the past been involved in fatal crashes, with poor maintenance cited as a contributing factor in some investigations.

Watch the video>>> below

I'm not a pilot, though maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but ipo siku... pic.twitter.com/Z8alOlvj11 — The Chosen (@Thechoosen_01) July 3, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST