Keeping up with the WETANGULAs…. An obituary of Mama RACHEL NAKHUMICHA shows top State appointments from LUYHALAND came from one family - It’s a family affair (LOOK)







Friday, July 3, 2026 - The passing of Mama Rachael Nakhumicha Kituyi has sparked fresh debate over political appointments within the Luhya community after her obituary highlighted the prominence of members of one extended family in senior State positions.

Critics argue that many influential Government appointments allocated to the Luhya community have been concentrated within a single family.

They further note that the Kenya Kwanza administration's pledge to allocate the Luhya community a 30 percent share of Government appointments has, in practice, largely benefited one extended family instead of being distributed more broadly across the region.

Among those listed in the obituary are National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, former Health Cabinet Secretary Debora Barasa, Presidential Advisor Harriet Chigai, Industry Principal Secretary Juma Mukhwana, Beverly Opwora from the Office of the President, Waningilo Walubengo, who was shortlisted for the IPOA chairperson position, Tongaren MP, John Chikati, who serves in influential parliamentary committees, Luke Opwora, a nominated MCA in Bungoma and Dr. Nancy Barasa, Chairperson of Women's Affairs at State House, among others.





The Kenyan DAILY POST