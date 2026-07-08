“If You’re Truly a Good Husband, You Deserve a Second Wife” — NTV presenter LAURA MBATHA sparks debate with bold view on polygamy







Wednesday, July 08, 2026 - Kenyan digital creator and TV host Laura Mbatha has set social media ablaze after boldly sharing her views on marriage and polygamy.

Appearing on the Sandwich podcast on July 8, 2026, Laura openly argued that great men should not limit themselves to one wife.

In the viral clip, she confidently declared: “For real, like, mimi sasa kama mimi kusema like, if you’re truly a good husband, you deserve a second wife.

“Because hata mimi kama dame, I want women to be protected,”

Laura explained that her perspective comes from a genuine desire to see women safe and provided for.

She stated that responsible and loving men are rare, and their stability should be shared.

While her remarks left her co‑hosts amused, she doubled down, insisting that polygamy offers women security rather than threatening relationships.

“If I believe you are a good man, like inanikula. Wasichana wote waprotectiwe na this good man.

"This, my man, great man. Atawaokota wanne,” she added.

She admitted that the idea of good men remaining monogamous while many women struggle genuinely disturbs her.

Laura even said she would allow her own husband to marry multiple wives if he proved to be outstanding, noting that the issue is close to her heart.

Her remarks have since triggered mixed reactions online.

While some netizens agree with her take on protection, others insist modern marriages should remain monogamous.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.