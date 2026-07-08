Defiant GACHAGUA dares Interior CS MURKOMEN over threat to tame him — “There Is Nothing You Can Do to Me”





Wednesday, July 08, 2026 - Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) Leader Rigathi Gachagua has challenged Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to act on his threat to tame him, escalating tensions between the two leaders.

Speaking during a meeting with Westlands Constituency leaders on Wednesday, July 8, Gachagua dismissed Murkomen’s accusations that he was inciting residents of the Mount Kenya region.

He insisted he was only speaking the truth and declared that no government official could silence him.

"I heard him saying that I am inciting people. I want to tell you, I am telling the people the truth, and that truth is what they are calling incitement.

"There is nothing you can do to me, and there is nowhere you will take me," Gachagua stated.

The former Deputy President went further, accusing President William Ruto of deliberately targeting the Mount Kenya community for economic destruction.

He claimed Ruto had sidelined allies from the region, including businesspeople who supported his 2022 campaign.

Gachagua warned Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and other leaders that betrayal was inevitable.

"He started with me, then went to Mithika Linturi and Justin Muturi.

"Mwangi Kiunjuri and Ichung’wah, you are next in line; he will deal with all of you.

"You should thank me for pushing for his removal," he added.

Murkomen swiftly responded, accusing Gachagua of creating fear in Mount Kenya to extort businesspeople.

He alleged that Gachagua’s gangs targeted those who resisted his intimidation.

"He is the biggest threat to national unity and the economy of our country.

"His utterances and criminal activities are being closely monitored by our security agencies," Murkomen said.

The heated exchange marks the latest in an ongoing online spat, with Gachagua demanding Murkomen’s resignation and Murkomen accusing him of masterminding recent chaos in the region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.