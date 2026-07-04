Sharp Boys Cornered! Two Gen- Z Kikuyu men arrested by detectives for running a mobile theft and hacking syndicate posing as electronic shop in Kimilili Town (PHOTOs)

Saturday,
July 4, 2026 - Two suspects believed to be behind a mobile
phone theft and hacking syndicate have been arrested following an
intelligence-led operation by detectives in Kimilili, Bungoma County.
The operation was launched after members of the public
reported a surge in mobile phone thefts, with victims claiming their devices
had been stolen by the suspects and their accomplices.
A joint team of police officers and officials from M-Kopa
Kenya Limited tracked the suspects to Jacaranda Youngers Electronics, a shop in the heart of
Kimilili Town that investigators believe was being used as the syndicate's
operational base.
The two suspects, identified as Harrison Kariuki Thuku, 26, and James Gachanja Kahuria, 26, were
arrested before they could escape.
A search of the premises led to the recovery of 34 M-Kopa mobile phones, 39 assorted smartphones, and
flashing tools used to erase data, alter IMEI numbers, and reprogram stolen
devices before selling them on the black market.
The suspects are being held in police custody pending their
arraignment, while detectives continue pursuing other members of the syndicate
who remain at large.
Meanwhile, the recovered mobile phones have been detained as
exhibits and will be subjected to forensic analysis by cybercrime experts to
help identify and trace their rightful owners.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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