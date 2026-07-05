‘Give Your Wife Money in Front of the Kids' - ANDREW KIBE's bold advice to married men sparks debate.





Sunday, July 05, 2026 – Controversial media personality and content creator, Andrew Kibe, has once again stirred conversation online after sharing his thoughts on how fathers should provide for their families and ensure their efforts are visible to their children.

In a Facebook post published on Sunday, Kibe advised married men to give money to their wives in front of their children.

He argued that the gesture helps children understand who is providing for the household and can counter negative narratives that may undermine a father's contribution.

“Happily married” men: give your wife the money right in front of the kids. Let them see who the provider really is.

“Too many mothers tell the children their dad is worthless and out here selling his diabz just to keep the family afloat.

“Speaking as a formerly happily married puny who learned this lesson the expensive way.

His post has stirred mixed reactions.

While many followers agreed that fathers deserve recognition for supporting their families, others maintained that parenting should be a shared responsibility,

Kibe has built a loyal online following through his controversial takes on relationships, marriage, masculinity and family dynamics.

His bold opinions regularly spark debate, with supporters praising his straightforward approach while critics accuse him of promoting divisive views.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.