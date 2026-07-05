‘Give Your Wife Money in Front of the Kids' - ANDREW KIBE's bold advice to married men sparks debate.

Sunday,
July 05, 2026 – Controversial media personality and content
creator, Andrew Kibe, has once again stirred conversation online after sharing
his thoughts on how fathers should provide for their families and ensure their
efforts are visible to their children.
In a Facebook post published on Sunday, Kibe advised married
men to give money to their wives in front of their children.
He argued that the gesture helps children understand who is providing
for the household and can counter negative narratives that may undermine a
father's contribution.
“Happily married” men: give your wife the money right in
front of the kids. Let them see who the provider really is.
“Too many mothers tell the children their dad is worthless
and out here selling his diabz just to keep the family afloat.
“Speaking as a formerly happily married puny who learned
this lesson the expensive way.
His post has stirred mixed reactions.
While many followers
agreed that fathers deserve recognition for supporting their families, others
maintained that parenting should be a shared responsibility,
Kibe has built a loyal online following through his
controversial takes on relationships, marriage, masculinity and family
dynamics.
His bold opinions regularly spark debate, with supporters
praising his straightforward approach while critics accuse him of promoting
divisive views.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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