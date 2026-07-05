President RUTO's motorcade involved in serious head-on collision along Embu–Meru Highway (PHOTOs)

Sunday, July 05, 2026 - Several
people sustained serious injuries after a vehicle in President William Ruto's
motorcade was involved in a head-on collision with a private car at Mutunduri
in Embu County along the Embu–Meru Highway.
President Ruto was in the area to attend a church service at
the Full Gospel Churches of Kenya in Gatunduri.
Photos from the scene show one of the SUVs in the
presidential motorcade with extensive front-end damage, highlighting the severity
of the impact.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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