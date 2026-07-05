President RUTO's motorcade involved in serious head-on collision along Embu–Meru Highway (PHOTOs)

Sunday, July 05, 2026 - Several people sustained serious injuries after a vehicle in President William Ruto's motorcade was involved in a head-on collision with a private car at Mutunduri in Embu County along the Embu–Meru Highway.

President Ruto was in the area to attend a church service at the Full Gospel Churches of Kenya in Gatunduri.

Photos from the scene show one of the SUVs in the presidential motorcade with extensive front-end damage, highlighting the severity of the impact.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.