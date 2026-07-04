GACHAGUA sets record straight on endorsing KALONZO as United Opposition's candidate against Ruto in 2027 elections





Saturday, July 04, 2026 - Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed claims that Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has been chosen as the United Opposition’s presidential candidate against President William Ruto in 2027.

A local media house had reported that Kalonzo had been settled on as the coalition’s best bet, suggesting Gachagua had abandoned his own ambitions.

Speaking from his Wamunyoro home on Saturday, July 4, Gachagua firmly denied the existence of such an arrangement.

While acknowledging his ongoing partnership with Kalonzo, the DCP leader stressed that no decision has been made regarding the opposition’s flagbearer.

“We are yet to decide on who will replace William Ruto.

“But the decision that he will be replaced is made.

“As to who will do, that has yet to happen.

“The newspaper should not waste its space trying to confuse anybody.

“We are too intelligent. We know whom we are dealing with and we are very careful,” he said.

Gachagua added that the identity of the eventual candidate will remain a closely guarded secret until the right time for unveiling.

His remarks come days after billionaire businessman and Safina Party leader Jimi Wanjigi cautioned the opposition against backing Kalonzo.

Wanjigi, in a Radio interview, described Kalonzo as uninspiring and lacking initiative to drive a major political agenda.

“William Ruto will win hands down if Kalonzo is the candidate.

“He will outsmart them. They should unify on an agenda… Otherwise Ruto will win very early in the morning,” Wanjigi warned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.