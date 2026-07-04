Alarm raised over a mzungu preying on young Kenyan LADIES, recording their private moments and sharing the VIDEOs online - Anafanya Kama Yule MRussia

Saturday,
July 4, 2026 - Alarm has been raised on social media over a
visiting tourist who is preying on young Kenyan ladies.
According to claims circulating online, the man has been
staying at the Coast, where he reportedly approaches ladies on the streets
before luring them to an Airbnb.
He is then accused of recording private videos and sharing
them online.
Some teaser clips linked to him have been shared on his
Instagram account, alongside a link directing users to a paid subscription
website.
A look at the Instagram account in question appears to show
that the rogue man has travelled to several countries around the world, with
Kenya said to be his latest destination.
Watch the videos here Link1>>>, Link2>>>
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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