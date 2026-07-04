Alarm raised over a mzungu preying on young Kenyan LADIES, recording their private moments and sharing the VIDEOs online - Anafanya Kama Yule MRussia





Saturday, July 4, 2026 - Alarm has been raised on social media over a visiting tourist who is preying on young Kenyan ladies.

According to claims circulating online, the man has been staying at the Coast, where he reportedly approaches ladies on the streets before luring them to an Airbnb.

He is then accused of recording private videos and sharing them online.

Some teaser clips linked to him have been shared on his Instagram account, alongside a link directing users to a paid subscription website.

A look at the Instagram account in question appears to show that the rogue man has travelled to several countries around the world, with Kenya said to be his latest destination.





Watch the videos here Link1>>>, Link2>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.