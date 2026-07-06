Family wrangles as it emerges that ESTHER PASSARIS is frustrating her younger sister by holding their late father’s will





Monday, July 6, 2026 - Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, is reportedly at the centre of a family dispute involving the will of her late father.

According to allegations shared with blogger Edgar Obare through his Ongea platform, Passaris is using her influence to withhold their father's will, preventing it from being read.

The source claimed that for the past four years, the will has not been read, denying other family members access to what they believe is rightfully theirs.

“She is frustrating her younger sister who took care of the family,” the source alleged in the message.

Passaris' father, a prominent Greek naval architect and marine engineer, immigrated to Kenya and passed away in January 2022 at the age of 79.

He was best known for establishing the marine engineering company HELMACO in Mombasa and for building MV Mwewe, widely recognised as the first ship constructed in Kenya.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.