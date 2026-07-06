Family wrangles as it emerges that ESTHER PASSARIS is frustrating her younger sister by holding their late father’s will

Monday, July 6, 2026
- Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, is reportedly at the centre of
a family dispute involving the will of her late father.
According to allegations shared with blogger Edgar Obare
through his Ongea platform, Passaris is using her influence to withhold their
father's will, preventing it from being read.
The source claimed that for the past four years, the will
has not been read, denying other family members access to what they believe is
rightfully theirs.
“She is frustrating her younger sister who took care of the
family,” the source alleged in the message.
Passaris' father, a prominent Greek naval architect and
marine engineer, immigrated to Kenya and passed away in January 2022 at the age
of 79.
He was best known for establishing the marine engineering
company HELMACO in Mombasa and for building MV Mwewe, widely recognised as the
first ship constructed in Kenya.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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