





Friday, July 03, 2026 - Mumias East MP, Peter Salasya, has called out Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna for what he termed a “desperate” attempt to cling to the position of ODM Secretary-General despite his removal by the party’s top organ.

In a statement on Friday, July 3rd, Salasya said he had initially believed Sifuna was ready to chart a new political path after opposing the Government’s broad-based political arrangement.

“Sifuna, I was genuinely impressed when you and the team birthed the Linda Mwananchi movement.”

“After the Kitengela rally, I publicly congratulated you for finally standing tall and saying a firm no to the broad-based sellout,” he noted.

Salasya added that he expected Sifuna to walk away from ODM and focus on building what he described as a genuine movement for ordinary Kenyans.

“I thought this was it, the moment you would leave ODM with your head held high, building something real for the people. But you didn’t,” he remarked.

He faulted Sifuna’s decision to challenge his ouster, arguing that ODM’s National Executive Committee (NEC) had already ratified the removal.

“Here you are, still desperately fighting tooth and nail to retain the Secretary-General position, even after ODM’s NEC formally kicked you out,” Salasya said.

Sifuna, however, has clarified that his legal case is not about holding onto the office but about ensuring ODM follows its constitution.

On July 1st, he stressed that the party has many qualified leaders who can take up the role.

“It is not a must that Sifuna be the Secretary-General. My issue is with the process,” he explained.

ODM announced Sifuna’s removal on June 22nd after the NEC unanimously adopted recommendations from the Internal Disputes Resolution Committee, which investigated a complaint against him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST