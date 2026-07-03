Friday, July 03, 2026 - Mumias East MP, Peter Salasya, has called out Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna for what he termed a “desperate” attempt to cling to the position of ODM Secretary-General despite his removal by the party’s top organ.
In a statement on Friday, July 3rd, Salasya said
he had initially believed Sifuna was ready to chart a new political path after
opposing the Government’s broad-based political arrangement.
“Sifuna, I was genuinely impressed when you and the team
birthed the Linda Mwananchi movement.”
“After the Kitengela rally, I publicly congratulated you for
finally standing tall and saying a firm no to the broad-based sellout,” he
noted.
Salasya added that he expected Sifuna to walk away from ODM
and focus on building what he described as a genuine movement for ordinary
Kenyans.
“I thought this was it, the moment you would leave ODM with
your head held high, building something real for the people. But you didn’t,”
he remarked.
He faulted Sifuna’s decision to challenge his ouster,
arguing that ODM’s National Executive Committee (NEC) had already ratified the
removal.
“Here you are, still desperately fighting tooth and nail to
retain the Secretary-General position, even after ODM’s NEC formally kicked you
out,” Salasya said.
Sifuna, however, has clarified that his legal case is not
about holding onto the office but about ensuring ODM follows its constitution.
On July 1st, he stressed that the party has many
qualified leaders who can take up the role.
“It is not a must that Sifuna be the Secretary-General. My
issue is with the process,” he explained.
ODM announced Sifuna’s removal on June 22nd after
the NEC unanimously adopted recommendations from the Internal Disputes
Resolution Committee, which investigated a complaint against him.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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