Aliwapeleka Karura Forest - BABU OWINO’s former goon, BEN SIRKAL, reveals what he did to a group of slay queens who refused to have “MECHI’’ with him after a night out (VIDEO)

Sunday,
July 19, 2026 - Ben Sirkal, a former goon allied to Embakasi
East Member of Parliament Babu Owino, gave an explosive interview on the Iko
Nini podcast, in which he made a series of serious allegations against the
vocal MP.
Sirkal recounted one incident in which they went out to a
city club, where Babu invited a group of ladies.
After buying them drinks, Babu wanted to spend the night
with them at an Airbnb.
However, the ladies turned down his advances.
According to Sirkal, Babu drove to Karura Forest at night,
upon arrival pulled out a panga from his car boot, and ordered the ladies to
get out of the vehicle.
The ladies were then forced to run for their lives in the
vast forest.
“Ata sijui hao madame walienda wapi,” Sirkal said while
recounting the incident.
Watch the video.
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