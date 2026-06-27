“Wacheni RUTO Afanye Kazi” – ESTHER PASSARIS slams Kenyan media over daily negative headlines against President RUTO







Saturday, June 27, 2026 - Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, has appealed to the media to tone down what she described as relentless negative coverage of President William Ruto.

According to Passaris, the Head of State should be given space to deliver on his mandate, noting that he has been travelling extensively to attract investors to Kenya.

“Wacheni Ruto afanye kazi… Huwezi piga headlines kila siku, and here we have a president going all over the world looking for investors.”

“Yeye pia ni binadamu,” she remarked.

Passaris stressed that the media has a responsibility to the country and should balance its reporting.

“I want to tell the media, the media has to know one thing, this is your country too,” she said.

Reflecting on the 2007 post‑election crisis, Passaris argued that both the church and the media failed to guide the nation responsibly.

She urged journalists to avoid sensationalism, warning against publishing “a horror story every day.”

The legislator expressed confidence in Ruto’s leadership, predicting that he will be remembered as a high‑performing President.

“Enough is enough. Let William Ruto do the work, atakua two‑term,” she declared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST