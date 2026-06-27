“Wacheni RUTO Afanye Kazi” – ESTHER PASSARIS slams Kenyan media over daily negative headlines against President RUTO

Saturday, June 27,
2026 - Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, has appealed to
the media to tone down what she described as relentless negative coverage of
President William Ruto.
According to Passaris, the Head of State should be given
space to deliver on his mandate, noting that he has been travelling extensively
to attract investors to Kenya.
“Wacheni Ruto afanye kazi… Huwezi piga headlines kila
siku, and here we have a president going all over the world looking for
investors.”
“Yeye pia ni binadamu,” she remarked.
Passaris stressed that the media has a responsibility to the
country and should balance its reporting.
“I want to tell the media, the media has to know one thing,
this is your country too,” she said.
Reflecting on the 2007 post‑election crisis, Passaris argued
that both the church and the media failed to guide the nation responsibly.
She urged journalists to avoid sensationalism, warning
against publishing “a horror story every day.”
The legislator expressed confidence in Ruto’s leadership,
predicting that he will be remembered as a high‑performing President.
“Enough is enough. Let William Ruto do the work, atakua two‑term,”
she declared.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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