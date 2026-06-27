Governor ANNE WAIGURU quashes rumours of separation from husband, KAMOTHO WAIGANJO, with a cheeky post! “Siwezi Kubali kuwachwa na hii baridi” (PHOTOs)







Saturday, June 27, 2026 - Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has brushed aside speculation about trouble in her marriage with a cheeky post.

Taking to Facebook on Saturday, June 27th, 2026, Waiguru laughed off whispers that she had separated from her husband, lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo.

“Ati nimewachwa, siwezi kubali kuwachwa na hii baridi yote ya Gichugu 🤣 @kamothoWaiganjo,” she wrote.

The playful caption was paired with a series of cozy photos of the couple smiling and sharing tender moments.

Waiguru and Waiganjo, who tied the knot in 2019 through a traditional Kikuyu wedding ceremony, have long kept their relationship relatively private despite Waiguru’s high‑profile political career.

Over the years, she has described their marriage as happy and grounded, balancing demanding careers with a strong bond away from the spotlight.

Kamotho Waiganjo, a respected constitutional lawyer and governance expert, has remained active in legal practice and public affairs, often representing his wife in political and legal matters, including her Senate impeachment proceedings in 2020.

The Kenyan DAILY POST