Blow to GACHAGUA as ODM Governor reveals MALALA is planning to ditch DCP and return to RUTO’s UDA ahead of 2027 elections







Saturday, June 27, 2026 - Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) deputy leader, Cleophas Malala, has reignited political debate following a series of meetings with senior members of President William Ruto’s Cabinet.

Seen as part of his renewed push for the Kakamega governorship, Malala has been reconnecting with allies, including those in Government.

Recently, he met Higher Education Principal Secretary, Beatrice Inyangala, his 2022 running mate, hinting at a possible reunion.

Days earlier, Malala held talks with Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary, Wycliffe Oparanya, where they discussed Luhya unity and regional development.

The meetings have fueled speculation, with Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa claiming that Malala is preparing his way back into Ruto’s Government.

Addressing a rally in Shianda, Mumias East, on Saturday, June 26th, Barasa alleged Malala was reaching out to President Ruto through emissaries.

“The former Senator was UDA Secretary General, and he was ejected.”

“He is now the DCP Deputy Leader, and they want to remove him.”

“I want to tell you that Malala is coming back to the Government,” Barasa said, adding that Malala was lobbying for a position.

Malala, once a key Ruto campaigner in 2022, fell out with the ruling party after his removal as UDA Secretary General.

Talk of him quitting DCP comes amid claims of a rift with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

However, Malala has dismissed the reports as propaganda, insisting that he and Gachagua remain united.

On June 6th, he said the rumours were politically driven, part of a wider scheme to fracture the opposition and sow division.

The Kenyan DAILY POST