Blow to GACHAGUA as ODM Governor reveals MALALA is planning to ditch DCP and return to RUTO’s UDA ahead of 2027 elections

Saturday, June 27, 2026 - Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) deputy leader, Cleophas Malala, has reignited political debate following a series of meetings with senior members of President William Ruto’s Cabinet.
Seen as part of his renewed push for the Kakamega
governorship, Malala has been reconnecting with allies, including those in Government.
Recently, he met Higher Education Principal Secretary, Beatrice
Inyangala, his 2022 running mate, hinting at a possible
reunion.
Days earlier, Malala held talks with Cooperatives Cabinet
Secretary, Wycliffe Oparanya, where they discussed Luhya unity
and regional development.
The meetings have fueled speculation, with Kakamega Governor
Fernandes
Barasa claiming that Malala is preparing his way back into Ruto’s
Government.
Addressing a rally in Shianda, Mumias East, on Saturday,
June 26th, Barasa alleged Malala was reaching out to President Ruto
through emissaries.
“The former Senator was UDA Secretary General, and he was
ejected.”
“He is now the DCP Deputy Leader, and they want to remove
him.”
“I want to tell you that Malala is coming back to the Government,”
Barasa said, adding that Malala was lobbying for a position.
Malala, once a key Ruto campaigner in 2022, fell out with
the ruling party after his removal as UDA Secretary General.
Talk of him quitting DCP comes amid claims of a rift with
former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
However, Malala has dismissed the reports as propaganda,
insisting that he and Gachagua remain united.
On June 6th, he said the rumours were politically
driven, part of a wider scheme to fracture the opposition and sow division.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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