Two men arrested in Migori while trafficking narcotics on a motorbike (PHOTOs)







Monday, June 29, 2026 - Police officers based at Migori Police Station have arrested two suspects who were trafficking narcotics in Migori County.

The suspects, identified as Luke Okello, 35, and Steve Odero, 28, were apprehended during a police operation targeting drug trafficking in Migori and its surrounding areas.

According to police, officers acted on a tip-off and launched a well-coordinated raid in the Namba area of Suna West Sub-County.

During the operation, they intercepted the two men while they were transporting cannabis sativa on a Boxer Bajaj motorcycle, registration number KMEZ 125V, along the busy Migori Road.

Investigators say the suspects had attempted to conceal the narcotics by strapping rolls of bhang to their bodies beneath oversized jackets in an effort to avoid detection.

A search reportedly led to the recovery of 37 rolls of bhang from Steve Odero and 77 rolls from Luke Okello.

The two suspects were arrested at the scene and taken to Migori Police Station, where they are being processed pending their arraignment in court.

Police also impounded the motorcycle and seized the recovered narcotics as exhibits as investigations into the case continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST