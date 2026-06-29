Kenyan LADY calls out ‘cruel’ doctor at DKL Labs near KNH for announcing her father's terminal diagnosis in front of other patients - “Hapa Hakuna Hope”

Monday, June 29, 2026 - A Kenyan lady has publicly criticized a doctor at Dr. Kalebi Labs (DKL) near Kenyatta National Hospital, accusing the medic of insensitively revealing her father's terminal diagnosis in front of other patients.
Taking to X, Wanjiru wa Ndooro recounted the heartbreaking
experience, saying she had gone to collect her father's laboratory results when
the doctor allegedly announced in the reception area that there was no hope for
him.
"Why are some doctors so cruel?? I came to pick my
Dad's results at some lab near Kenyatta. Doc looks at the results and straight
up in a reception says, 'Hapa hakuna hope. Hii type, huwa hawasurvive.' I have
never been so broken in my life. DKL, do better," she wrote.
She further argued that such life-changing news should have been communicated privately by her father's oncologist at Kenyatta National Hospital rather than in a crowded reception.
"There are better ways to break such news, and that was
to be done by my oncologist at KNH. Why would you do that to someone? In the
reception area full of people, at the top of your voice??" she added.
Her post sparked widespread debate on X, with many users
condemning the alleged conduct as unprofessional and lacking empathy.
Others stressed the importance of patient confidentiality
and compassion when delivering sensitive medical information.
At the time of publication, Dr. Kalebi Labs had not publicly responded to the allegations.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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