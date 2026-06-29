See PHOTOs of GOLIATH WA BUNGOMA’s new village mansion - Comedian OBINNA once despised him







Monday, June 29, 2026 - Popular content creator, Goliath wa Bungoma, is now the proud owner of a beautiful mansion in his rural home.

The house was built for him by Car Soko founder and CEO, Felix Limo, who has supported Goliath's journey since he rose to fame.

Goliath became an internet sensation due to his towering height, which earned him widespread recognition on social media and opened doors to content creation opportunities.

At one point, comedian Oga Obinna hosted Goliath on his Obinna TV show.

The interview sparked criticism online, with some viewers accusing the comedian of treating his guest disrespectfully, leading to a public backlash.

Photos of Goliath's newly built village mansion have since surfaced online, with many Kenyans congratulating him on the milestone and praising Felix Limo for his support.

The Kenyan DAILY POST