Kenyan man and his Ethiopian girlfriend exposed for booking an Airbnb and failing to pay - They had “MECHI” for a whole week







Saturday, June 27, 2026 - A Kenyan man and his Ethiopian girlfriend have been exposed on social media after they booked an Airbnb and left without settling their bill.

According to a message shared by the Airbnb host, the couple stayed at the apartment for an entire week before disappearing, leaving behind an unpaid balance of KSh 10,000.

The frustrated host appealed to members of the public for help in identifying the pair, claiming to have their photos and copies of their identification documents.

“Please help. I hosted an Ethiopian lady accompanied by her Kenyan spouse. They stayed in our Airbnb for a whole week, then ran away, leaving behind a debt of KSh 10,000. Help me identify them. I have their faces and documents,” the host wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST