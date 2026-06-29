TRENDING!! This stunning ‘yellow yellow’ ‘Luhya’ LADY has wowed netizens with her breath-taking beauty (VIDEO)







Monday, June 29, 2026 - A video of a stunning lady speaking one of the Luhya dialects in a rural setting has taken social media by storm.

In the viral clip, the striking beauty, whom many say could easily give Nairobi's "baddies" a run for their money, is seen strolling through what appears to be a maize plantation while casually carrying a piece of sugarcane.

As she speaks, she reveals that she is in Kabras.

However, it is her breathtaking beauty that has captured the attention of netizens.

Her fair complexion has sparked playful speculation online, with some joking that she could be a Kikuyu woman who married into a Luhya family and has mastered the local language.

Regardless of the speculation, the video has gone viral, with many netizens, especially men, admitting that they were captivated by her beauty and charm.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST