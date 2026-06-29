Kugongewa bibi ni uchungu sana … Police intervene to calm the situation after a man found his wife cheating (VIDEO)







Monday, June 29, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded after a man caught his wife cheating on him with another man, leading to a heated altercation that attracted the attention of residents.

In the video, locals are seen milling around as the two men engage in a heated argument.

The atmosphere quickly became tense, with members of the public gathering to witness the confrontation as emotions ran high.

Police officers were forced to intervene and calm the situation before it escalated into violence.

The officers managed to separate the two men and restore order as curious onlookers continued watching from a distance.

Watch the video>>> below

Kugongewa bibi ni uchungu… pic.twitter.com/ozXws1EGR1 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 29, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST