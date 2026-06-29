Missing activist tortured and dumped - Taken to hospital in critical condition (PHOTOs)







Monday, June 29, 2026 - Activist Davis Lichuma, who had been missing since the June 25th Gen Z anniversary protests, has been found alive after days of uncertainty and is currently in critical condition at Kenyatta National Hospital.

The Defenders Coalition confirmed that Lichuma had been located but said the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and how he ended up in hospital remain unclear.

According to rights groups, Lichuma is believed to have been tortured before he was dumped.

His case has intensified calls for accountability amid growing concerns over reports of people who went missing following the June 25th demonstrations.

The incident has further fueled concerns among civil society groups, who continue to demand justice for all individuals reported missing in the aftermath of the protests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST