This well-endowed LUO LADY stole the show during Gor Mahia’s Kenya Premier league trophy coronation ceremony at Nyayo Stadium (VIDEO)







Monday, June 01, 2026 - Kenyan football giants, Gor Mahia, continued their dominance of the FKF Premier League after clinching the 2025/26 league title.

The triumph marks a historic and record-extending 22nd league championship for the club, further cementing its status as one of Kenya’s most successful football teams.

Gor Mahia officially celebrated the achievement during a trophy coronation ceremony held on May 31st, 2026, at Nyayo National Stadium.

Thousands of loyal supporters, popularly known as the Green Army, turned up in large numbers to celebrate the milestone, creating a vibrant atmosphere inside and outside the stadium.

As expected, the celebrations were full of song, dance and excitement.

However, one female fan stole the spotlight with her energetic dance moves and a video of her performance has gone viral on social media.

The clip has since sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens, with many praising her enthusiasm.

Watch the video>>> below

This well-endowed LUO LADY stole the show during Gor Mahia’s Kenya Premier league trophy coronation ceremony at Nyayo Stadium pic.twitter.com/JHGSkbhiRC — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 2, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST