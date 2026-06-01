This well-endowed LUO LADY stole the show during Gor Mahia’s Kenya Premier league trophy coronation ceremony at Nyayo Stadium (VIDEO)

Monday, June 01, 2026 - Kenyan football giants, Gor Mahia, continued their dominance of the FKF Premier League after clinching the 2025/26 league title.
The triumph marks a historic and record-extending 22nd
league championship for the club, further cementing its status as one of
Kenya’s most successful football teams.
Gor Mahia officially celebrated the achievement during a
trophy coronation ceremony held on May 31st, 2026, at Nyayo National
Stadium.
Thousands of loyal supporters, popularly known as the Green
Army, turned up in large numbers to celebrate the milestone, creating a vibrant
atmosphere inside and outside the stadium.
As expected, the celebrations were full of song, dance and
excitement.
However, one female fan stole the spotlight with her energetic
dance moves and a video of her performance has gone viral on social media.
The clip has since sparked a flurry of reactions from
netizens, with many praising her enthusiasm.
Watch the video>>> below
This well-endowed LUO LADY stole the show during Gor Mahia’s Kenya Premier league trophy coronation ceremony at Nyayo Stadium pic.twitter.com/JHGSkbhiRC— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 2, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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