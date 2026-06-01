Inooro TV hires a well-endowed presenter to host Mugithi - Her big “NYASH” is keeping KIKUYU men glued to their TV screens (VIDEOs)







Monday, June 1, 2026 - A new presenter hired by Inooro TV to host a weekly Mugithi show on Friday nights has captured the attention of viewers because of her physical attributes.

The well-endowed woman turns up for the show rocking figure-hugging outfits that flaunt her “nyash” and openly shows it off.

In one of the videos, she is seen pulling some juicy dance moves as she hosts upcoming Mugithi artists.

Her lively hosting style and energetic dance moves have made her a hot topic on social media, with many Kikuyu men admitting they now stay glued to their TV screens every Friday night.

While some viewers praised her confidence and entertainment skills, others questioned whether mainstream TV stations are now using physical appearance to attract audiences.

Watch the videos below

Inooro TV hires a well-endowed presenter to host Mugithi - Her big “NYASH” is keeping KIKUYU men glued to their TV screens pic.twitter.com/emo5dfhEtx — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 1, 2026

Inooro TV hires a well-endowed presenter to host Mugithi - Her big “NYASH” is keeping KIKUYU men glued to their TV screens pic.twitter.com/uUufW9bydV — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 1, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST