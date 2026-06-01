Inooro TV hires a well-endowed presenter to host Mugithi - Her big “NYASH” is keeping KIKUYU men glued to their TV screens (VIDEOs)

Monday, June 1, 2026 - A new presenter hired by Inooro TV to host a weekly Mugithi show on Friday nights has captured the attention of viewers because of her physical attributes.
The well-endowed woman turns up for the show rocking
figure-hugging outfits that flaunt her “nyash” and openly shows it off.
In one of the videos, she is seen pulling some juicy dance
moves as she hosts upcoming Mugithi artists.
Her lively hosting style and energetic dance moves have made
her a hot topic on social media, with many Kikuyu men admitting they now stay
glued to their TV screens every Friday night.
While some viewers praised her confidence and entertainment
skills, others questioned whether mainstream TV stations are now using physical
appearance to attract audiences.
Watch the videos below
Inooro TV hires a well-endowed presenter to host Mugithi - Her big “NYASH” is keeping KIKUYU men glued to their TV screens pic.twitter.com/emo5dfhEtx— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 1, 2026
Inooro TV hires a well-endowed presenter to host Mugithi - Her big “NYASH” is keeping KIKUYU men glued to their TV screens pic.twitter.com/uUufW9bydV— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 1, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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