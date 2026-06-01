Heartbroken LADY shares boyfriend’s dramatic response after catching him texting his ex-girlfriend - Is this gas lighting or manipulation? (SCREENSHOT)







Monday, June 01, 2026 - A heartbroken lady has stirred reactions online after exposing her boyfriend’s dramatic denial when confronted with evidence of him texting his ex.

In the WhatsApp exchange, she confronted him: “This was last week Sunday did we have issues… You missed her…”

To which he responded: “Is that my handwriting??”

The girlfriend simply quipped, ‘You are mad”

The heated back‑and‑forth left her stunned, especially when he snapped, “You need to heal from your past seriously”

The incident has sparked heated debate with netizens using it as an example of how some men deny even with overwhelming evidence staring them in the face.





The Kenyan DAILY POST