Heartbroken LADY shares boyfriend’s dramatic response after catching him texting his ex-girlfriend - Is this gas lighting or manipulation? (SCREENSHOT)

Monday, June 01, 2026
- A heartbroken lady has stirred reactions online after exposing her
boyfriend’s dramatic denial when confronted with evidence of him texting his
ex.
In the WhatsApp exchange, she confronted him: “This was
last week Sunday did we have issues… You missed her…”
To which he
responded: “Is that my handwriting??”
The girlfriend simply quipped, ‘You are mad”
The heated back‑and‑forth left her stunned, especially when
he snapped, “You need to heal from your past seriously”
The incident has sparked heated debate with netizens using it as an example of how some men deny even with overwhelming evidence staring them in the face.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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