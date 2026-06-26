The moment goons hired by Lang’ata MP FELIX ODIWUOR alias JALANG’O to infiltrate peaceful Gen Z demos were cornered by police (VIDEO)







Friday, June 26, 2026 - A group of goons believed to have been hired by Lang’ata Member of Parliament Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, to disrupt the peaceful Gen Z anniversary demonstrations held in different parts of the country, were cornered by police and arrested.

In a video circulating online, the men are seen lying on the ground as police officers beat them while they pleaded for mercy.

One of the suspects is heard claiming that Jalang’o had sent them to infiltrate the demonstrations.

He also alleges that they were to be paid only after completing the "assignment."

Jalang’o has previously faced allegations of using goons during political activities.

The former comedian has also, on several occasions, been seen at public events accompanied by goons from the nearby Kibera slums.

Watch the video>>> below

Lang'ata MP Jalang'o is among those mentioned by members of his militia as the person who paid, facilitated, and instructed goons to block peaceful protesters from accessing the CBD.



An MP taking jobless youth, many battling drug and substance abuse, and using them as tools of… pic.twitter.com/pOr7flmscd — 𝙋𝘼𝙐𝙇. 𝐎. 𝐍𝐄𝐊𝐎 (@ouma_neko) June 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST