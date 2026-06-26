Chukueni Masimu Zao - State-sponsored goon, SWALEH SONKO, shares a VIDEO issuing instructions to his fellow goons via a radio call! This country has gone to the dogs

Friday, June 26, 2026 - Infamous city goon Swaleh
Sonko has shared a video publicly bragging about his goon activities, leaving
many Kenyans wondering how suspected state-sponsored goons have become so
emboldened.
In the video, Swaleh is seen coordinating goon activities
through a radio call, instructing his team to attack peaceful Gen Z protesters
along Uhuru Highway and snatch their mobile phones.
He is heard telling the group to specifically target
protesters carrying the Kenyan national flag and rob them of their personal
belongings before fleeing the scene.
The video has sparked outrage on social media, with many
users expressing concern over the use of organized groups to infiltrate
peaceful demonstrations and intimidate protesters.
Last year, Swaleh was listed as among the individuals hired
to infiltrate the Gen Z protests and cause chaos.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
State protected goons. Yao ni kufanya every possible evil with protection. The way they are now emboldened. Tells you something.pic.twitter.com/8knvGmNwRI— Anjeyo E. Ananda (@anj_116_) June 26, 2026
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