Chukueni Masimu Zao - State-sponsored goon, SWALEH SONKO, shares a VIDEO issuing instructions to his fellow goons via a radio call! This country has gone to the dogs







Friday, June 26, 2026 - Infamous city goon Swaleh Sonko has shared a video publicly bragging about his goon activities, leaving many Kenyans wondering how suspected state-sponsored goons have become so emboldened.

In the video, Swaleh is seen coordinating goon activities through a radio call, instructing his team to attack peaceful Gen Z protesters along Uhuru Highway and snatch their mobile phones.

He is heard telling the group to specifically target protesters carrying the Kenyan national flag and rob them of their personal belongings before fleeing the scene.

The video has sparked outrage on social media, with many users expressing concern over the use of organized groups to infiltrate peaceful demonstrations and intimidate protesters.

Last year, Swaleh was listed as among the individuals hired to infiltrate the Gen Z protests and cause chaos.

Watch the video>>> below

State protected goons. Yao ni kufanya every possible evil with protection. The way they are now emboldened. Tells you something.pic.twitter.com/8knvGmNwRI — Anjeyo E. Ananda (@anj_116_) June 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST