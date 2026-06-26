Sportpesa CEO and Kasarani MP, RONALD KARAURI, attacked by goons linked to Governor SAKAJA (VIDEO)

Friday, June 26, 2026 - Kasarani Member of Parliament and SportPesa CEO, Ronald Karauri, has alleged that goons linked to Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja attacked his team after a meeting in Umoja II, Embakasi West.
According to reports, the goons, led by individuals
identified as Gaucho and Obilo, disrupted the meeting, leaving several people
injured and vandalizing a number of vehicles, including Karauri's vehicle.
The incident is said to have occurred shortly after the
meeting ended, with those present forced to flee as the attackers descended on
the venue.
Karauri, who has declared his interest in the Nairobi
gubernatorial seat, has increasingly found himself at political odds with the
incumbent Governor.
He alleged that the attack was part of ongoing intimidation
tactics aimed at derailing his gubernatorial bid.
Watch the video>>> from the scene
Sakaja goons linked to Gaucho and Obilo have attacked Ronald Karauri’s team after a meeting in Umoja II, Embakasi West, leaving several people injured and vandalizing vehicles, including Karauri’s vehicle.— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) June 26, 2026
Note: This Gaucho is not the one in Mama Lucy. This one is from Umoja 2… pic.twitter.com/stgHJ3XcIi
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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