Sportpesa CEO and Kasarani MP, RONALD KARAURI, attacked by goons linked to Governor SAKAJA (VIDEO)







Friday, June 26, 2026 - Kasarani Member of Parliament and SportPesa CEO, Ronald Karauri, has alleged that goons linked to Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja attacked his team after a meeting in Umoja II, Embakasi West.

According to reports, the goons, led by individuals identified as Gaucho and Obilo, disrupted the meeting, leaving several people injured and vandalizing a number of vehicles, including Karauri's vehicle.

The incident is said to have occurred shortly after the meeting ended, with those present forced to flee as the attackers descended on the venue.

Karauri, who has declared his interest in the Nairobi gubernatorial seat, has increasingly found himself at political odds with the incumbent Governor.

He alleged that the attack was part of ongoing intimidation tactics aimed at derailing his gubernatorial bid.

Watch the video>>> from the scene

Sakaja goons linked to Gaucho and Obilo have attacked Ronald Karauri’s team after a meeting in Umoja II, Embakasi West, leaving several people injured and vandalizing vehicles, including Karauri’s vehicle.



Note: This Gaucho is not the one in Mama Lucy. This one is from Umoja 2… pic.twitter.com/stgHJ3XcIi — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) June 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST