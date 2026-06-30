The married woman MAXWELL ODONGO snatched from another man caught in a scandal again! A man called HENRY is chewing her - PHOTO leaks







Tuesday, June 30, 2026 - Earlier this year, controversial social media personality Prof. Maxwell Odongo trended online after a man accused him of breaking up his marriage by eloping with his wife.

According to the allegations, Maxwell convinced the woman, identified as Margret Ogolla, to leave her marriage after showering her with money, leaving her husband heartbroken.

Margret is now at the center of another controversy after claims emerged that she is having an affair with another man identified as Henry.

The allegations gained traction after a private photo purportedly showing Henry and Margret surfaced online and began circulating on social media.

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The Kenyan DAILY POST