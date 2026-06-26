STEVO SIMPLE BOY responds to ANDREW KIBE over his remarks that people like him should not have children - "I never chose how I was born"

Friday, June 26, 2026
- Kenyan rapper, Stevo Simple Boy, has spoken out after controversial content
creator, Andrew Kibe, suggested that people like him should not have children.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, June 26th, 2026, the
rapper stressed that disagreements should remain between adults and that
children must never be targeted because of their parents or physical
appearance.
“Andrew Kibe, if you have a problem with me, talk about me. But do
not involve my child, who has done nothing wrong,”
“I never chose how I was born, but I chose to be a respectful
person, work hard and build my family.”
“All children are a blessing, and no child deserves to be looked
down upon because of their appearance or parents,” he wrote.
Despite the harsh remarks, Stevo maintained a calm tone,
saying he will not dwell on the issue.
Instead, he vowed to keep focusing on his life, family, and
career while leaving judgement to God.
“I will continue moving forward. God is the judge of everyone,” he concluded.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments