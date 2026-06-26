STEVO SIMPLE BOY responds to ANDREW KIBE over his remarks that people like him should not have children - "I never chose how I was born"







Friday, June 26, 2026 - Kenyan rapper, Stevo Simple Boy, has spoken out after controversial content creator, Andrew Kibe, suggested that people like him should not have children.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, June 26th, 2026, the rapper stressed that disagreements should remain between adults and that children must never be targeted because of their parents or physical appearance.

“Andrew Kibe, if you have a problem with me, talk about me. But do not involve my child, who has done nothing wrong,”

“I never chose how I was born, but I chose to be a respectful person, work hard and build my family.”

“All children are a blessing, and no child deserves to be looked down upon because of their appearance or parents,” he wrote.

Despite the harsh remarks, Stevo maintained a calm tone, saying he will not dwell on the issue.

Instead, he vowed to keep focusing on his life, family, and career while leaving judgement to God.

“I will continue moving forward. God is the judge of everyone,” he concluded.





The Kenyan DAILY POST