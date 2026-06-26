Controversial Nairobi 'Birdman' defends eating with wild birds as medics urge Government to intervene - “I even eat at dumpsites with them” (VIDEO)







Friday, June 26, 2026 - Controversial Kenyan content creator, Rodgers Oloo Magutha, popularly known as Nairobi Birdman, has once again caused a buzz online after a viral clip showed him casually sharing a plate of food with wild birds such as crows and black kites in his house.

The footage went viral sparking heated debate, with many netizens questioning the health risks of dining alongside scavenging creatures often exposed to uncontrolled environments.

Concerns escalated when Dr. Dennis Miskellah, Secretary-General of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), weighed in.

In a post on X, he urged the Ministry of Health to intervene, warning that such close contact between humans and wild animals could expose Birdman to zoonotic diseases, illnesses transmitted from animals to humans.

However, Birdman remained defiant and dismissed the alarm.

Taking to Facebook, he insisted his lifestyle has never compromised his wellbeing.

He revealed that he has not only shared meals with his feathered companions at home but also in harsher environments like dumping sites and never had health issues.

“People say I’ll get sick eating with birds,”

“Yet I eat among them, even at dumping sites where they feed on thrown-away food, and we’re still doing fine,” he emphasized.

The content creator, who has built a loyal following through videos showcasing his unusual bond with birds, defended his philosophy on nature, branding the health fears as exaggerated.

Watch the video>>> below

Wachana hata na venye jamaa anafuga hizi vitu,

How does the carnivorous birds not attack the restpic.twitter.com/ymXyJGFoql — Nyaga_9️⃣ (@Nyaga_9) June 25, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST