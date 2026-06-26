A throwback PHOTO of CS KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN emerges - No wonder he is obsessed with expensive watches, suits and belts







Friday, June 26, 2026 - A throwback photo of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, taken during his early years before rising to prominence, has surfaced online, leaving many social media users talking.

In the photo, Murkomen is seen wearing a modest suit and appears much younger, a stark contrast to his current image, which is often associated with expensive designer suits, luxury watches and stylish belts.

The old photo has sparked discussions online, with many comparing his humble beginnings to his present-day lifestyle.

Murkomen has previously spoken openly about his upbringing, revealing that he grew up in abject poverty before working his way up through education and politics.

The throwback image has reminded many Kenyans of how much his appearance and lifestyle have changed over the years, with some jokingly linking his love for luxury fashion items to the struggles he experienced while growing up.

The Kenyan DAILY POST