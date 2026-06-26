Pay the Ksh 180 million he was conned out of in your office - Late Makindu Motors founder STEPHEN NGEI's son tells RUTO at his father's burial (VIDEO)







Friday, June 26, 2026 - The son of the late Makindu Motors founder, Stephen Ngei, has revisited the infamous laptop scandal that saw his father lose Ksh 180 million to fraudsters.

The deal was masterminded by Trans Nzoia Senator, Allan Chesang, at then-Deputy President William Ruto's office.

Speaking during his father's burial, Ngei's son urged President Ruto to ensure justice is served to his family.

He further revealed that his father almost fell into depression after losing his hard-earned money to the scammers, whom he claimed were closely associated with Ruto.

"Ambia Ruto ile Ksh 180 million babangu alitapeliwa kwa ofisi yake tunataka," he said, asking Kibwezi West MP, Mwengi Mutuse, to deliver the message to the President.

Ngei's son also announced that he will take over the mantle from his late father, revealing that he had decided to resign from his lucrative job as a commercial pilot to run the family business.

Stephen Ngei, one of the most prominent businessmen from Ukambani, died in a tragic road accident alongside his wife.

Watch the video>>> below

The first born son of the late Ngei, CEO of Makindu Motors, tells President Ruto to pay the family the 180 million they conned their father when he was the DP.



Somebody close to Ruto wamfikishie hii and tell him the family has never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/fFHjIdlGGN — Patrick Safari (@patricksafariR) June 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST