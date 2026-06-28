Single mother exposed for locking her children in the house while going for drinking sprees (PHOTOs)







Saturday, June 27, 2026 - A single mother has been accused of locking her young children inside their house whenever she goes out drinking, sparking outrage among neighbours.

According to reports from residents, the woman regularly leaves her children locked inside the house while she spends time at nightclubs.

On some occasions, she stays away for more than 24 hours, leaving the children without food or anyone to care for them.

Neighbours claim they have repeatedly tried to advise her to change her behaviour, but she responds with insults and refuses to heed to their concerns.

Residents further allege that the children have at times been forced to use the dishwashing basin as a toilet because they are locked inside with no one available to let them out.

According to a police officer in the area, the woman was recently arrested while intoxicated and taken to the police station before later being released and returning home.

The Kenyan DAILY POST