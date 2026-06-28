"Baby Daddy Alikuwa Amesema Sitawahi Olewa" - Single mother celebrates after a LUO man married her and embraced her child (PHOTOs)







Saturday, June 27, 2026 - A single mother has warmed hearts on social media after sharing her inspiring journey from heartbreak to finding love and happiness.

In an emotional post, she recalled how her former partner and the father of her first child used to tell her that no man would ever marry her because she already had a child.

She revealed that after he left her for another woman, she went through a difficult period and battled depression.

However, her life took a different turn when she met a Luo man, whom she says accepted her and her child with love.

The couple later had a second child together and eventually got married.

The woman also recalled how some people mocked her relationship, claiming that the man was not serious.

Despite the criticism, their relationship flourished.

Reflecting on her journey, she credited God for changing her life and praised her husband for embracing her family, loving them and helping rebuild their lives.

She encouraged single mothers not to lose hope because there are people who are willing to love and accept them together with their children.

"Don't lose hope because someone told you no one will ever marry you because you have a child. There are good people out there," she wrote.

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