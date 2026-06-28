Prominent businesswoman DAMA exposes her best friend for faking sickness to solicit for donations online, claims she pays doctors Ksh 2,000 to pose for PHOTOs in a hospital bed







Saturday, June 27, 2026 - Prominent city businesswoman Dama, the founder of Dama Mobile Spares, has come forward to expose her best friend, identified as Mamake Boaz, accusing her of faking sickness to solicit donations from her online followers.

Mamake Boaz has a huge following on social media, which Dama claims she takes advantage of to seek financial support from her fans.

She recently put up a post on Facebook claiming that she had been battling diabetes and further alleged that the last two weeks had been difficult after her blood sugar levels went up.

Reacting to the post, Dama alleged that Mamake Boaz had been faking illness, even claiming that she paid doctors Ksh 2,000 to pose for photos in a hospital bed.

Dama also cautioned Mamake Boaz’s fans against sending her donations.

Mamake Boaz has not publicly responded to the allegations.

Check out Dama’s post below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST