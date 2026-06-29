Governor NATEMBEYA gives update after visiting ailing MP recovering from stroke and losing ability to speak - “We Look Forward to his Full Recovery” (PHOTOs)

Monday, June 29, 2026
- Trans Nzoia Governor, George Natembeya,
has offered an update on the health of Kwanza MP, Ferdinand
Wanyonyi, who is recovering after suffering a stroke while
undergoing treatment in India.
In a statement on Monday, June 29th, Natembeya
confirmed that he had visited the veteran legislator to personally wish him
well.
“Today, I visited Hon. Ferdinand Wanyonyi, Member of
Parliament for Kwanza Constituency, to personally wish him a speedy recovery,”
he said.
Natembeya praised Wanyonyi’s decades of service, noting his
leadership had left a lasting impact on both Kwanza Constituency and Trans
Nzoia County.
“His dedication to public service and commitment to the
people have left a mark, and we look forward to his full recovery and return to
active duty,” he added.
The Governor further conveyed solidarity to Wanyonyi’s
family and constituents, assuring them of continued support.
“On behalf of the people and leadership of Trans Nzoia
County, I extend our deepest solidarity to Hon. Wanyonyi, his family, and the
entire Kwanza community.”
“May God grant him strength, healing, and good health in
this season,” Natembeya said.
This comes days after National Assembly Speaker Moses
Wetang’ula revealed that Wanyonyi had returned to Kenya but was
struggling with speech difficulties.
Wetang’ula explained that Parliament had facilitated his
treatment abroad, but the MP is now undergoing therapy to regain his ability to
communicate.
“Unfortunately, Ferdinand has a challenge with his speech
and is going through therapy, but we thank God that he’s back,” Wetang’ula
noted.
He added that the situation highlights the need for Parliament to consider sign language in its proceedings, given Wanyonyi’s current communication challenges.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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