Governor NATEMBEYA gives update after visiting ailing MP recovering from stroke and losing ability to speak - “We Look Forward to his Full Recovery” (PHOTOs)







Monday, June 29, 2026 - Trans Nzoia Governor, George Natembeya, has offered an update on the health of Kwanza MP, Ferdinand Wanyonyi, who is recovering after suffering a stroke while undergoing treatment in India.

In a statement on Monday, June 29th, Natembeya confirmed that he had visited the veteran legislator to personally wish him well.

“Today, I visited Hon. Ferdinand Wanyonyi, Member of Parliament for Kwanza Constituency, to personally wish him a speedy recovery,” he said.

Natembeya praised Wanyonyi’s decades of service, noting his leadership had left a lasting impact on both Kwanza Constituency and Trans Nzoia County.

“His dedication to public service and commitment to the people have left a mark, and we look forward to his full recovery and return to active duty,” he added.

The Governor further conveyed solidarity to Wanyonyi’s family and constituents, assuring them of continued support.

“On behalf of the people and leadership of Trans Nzoia County, I extend our deepest solidarity to Hon. Wanyonyi, his family, and the entire Kwanza community.”

“May God grant him strength, healing, and good health in this season,” Natembeya said.

This comes days after National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula revealed that Wanyonyi had returned to Kenya but was struggling with speech difficulties.

Wetang’ula explained that Parliament had facilitated his treatment abroad, but the MP is now undergoing therapy to regain his ability to communicate.

“Unfortunately, Ferdinand has a challenge with his speech and is going through therapy, but we thank God that he’s back,” Wetang’ula noted.

He added that the situation highlights the need for Parliament to consider sign language in its proceedings, given Wanyonyi’s current communication challenges.

The Kenyan DAILY POST