REVEALED! RUTO’s Government ‘bribing’ Ol Kalau residents with free gas cylinders ahead of hotly contested by-election (LOOK)







Friday, June 26, 2026 - Ahead of the hotly contested Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, which has shaped up into a fierce battle between President William Ruto's UDA party and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's DCP, reports indicate that both camps are pulling out all the stops to secure victory.

The seat fell vacant following the death of area MP, David Kiaraho, who passed away on March 29th at Nairobi Hospital while undergoing treatment.

DCP candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho is widely viewed by political observers as the frontrunner.

However, UDA's candidate, Samuel Muchina Nyaga, is mounting a spirited campaign in what is expected to be a major test of Gachagua's influence in the Mt. Kenya region.

According to reports circulating on social media, the Government, through the Ministry of Energy, has been distributing free cooking gas cylinders to residents of Ol Kalou in a bid to boost support for the UDA candidate.

The by-election is scheduled to take place on July 16th, with the outcome expected to provide a key indication of the political mood in the Mt. Kenya region ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST