Former Machakos First Lady LILLIAN NG’ANG’A sparks reactions with bold advice to young women about WABABA - “Exposure will save you from a lot of BS”







Friday, June 26, 2026 - Former Machakos First Lady and rapper Juliani’s wife, Lillian Ng’ang’a, has sparked reactions on social media after sharing bold advice to young girls about dating wealthy older men, commonly referred to as Wababa.

Taking to Instagram, the mother of one shared what she described as a prayer for young girls:

“My prayer for young girls: May life (not wababas) accord you travel when you are young, so you don’t get excited and impressed by nonsense.”

“Exposure will save you from a lot of BS.”

Her message touched on the popular dating culture where some young women rely on wealthy older men to finance luxurious lifestyles, including expensive vacations and other lavish experiences.

According to Lillian, exposure and the ability to experience life independently can help young women avoid settling for relationships driven by financial dependence.

She suggested that many end up tolerating unhealthy situations because they rely on older men for money.





The Kenyan DAILY POST