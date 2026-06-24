Red Flags All Over! Men react to a video of a Slay Queen spotted at Quiver Lounge Kilimani blowing shisha like a chimney! Usijaribu Kufuga Huyu

Wednesday, June 24, 2026 - A video of a Slay Queen
partying at Quiver Lounge Kilimani has left netizens talking, with many men
taking to the comment section to share their opinions about her lifestyle and
appearance.
In the video, the seemingly carefree lady is seen enjoying
herself while smoking shisha, seemingly unbothered by the health risks
associated with the habit.
She was also rocking a daring outfit that left little to the
imagination, drawing even more attention from social media users.
As expected, the video sparked a flurry of reactions online,
with some men pointing to what they termed as "red flags" and making
assumptions about her character based on her appearance and conduct.
Many noted that attempting to domesticate such a lady would
only end in heartbreak.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Red Flags All Over! Slay Queen at Quiver Lounge Kilimani blowing shisha pic.twitter.com/L9QufWpOu9— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 24, 2026
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