Red Flags All Over! Men react to a video of a Slay Queen spotted at Quiver Lounge Kilimani blowing shisha like a chimney! Usijaribu Kufuga Huyu







Wednesday, June 24, 2026 - A video of a Slay Queen partying at Quiver Lounge Kilimani has left netizens talking, with many men taking to the comment section to share their opinions about her lifestyle and appearance.

In the video, the seemingly carefree lady is seen enjoying herself while smoking shisha, seemingly unbothered by the health risks associated with the habit.

She was also rocking a daring outfit that left little to the imagination, drawing even more attention from social media users.

As expected, the video sparked a flurry of reactions online, with some men pointing to what they termed as "red flags" and making assumptions about her character based on her appearance and conduct.

Many noted that attempting to domesticate such a lady would only end in heartbreak.

Watch the video>>> below

Red Flags All Over! Slay Queen at Quiver Lounge Kilimani blowing shisha pic.twitter.com/L9QufWpOu9 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 24, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST