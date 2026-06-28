Kirinyaga Governor ANN WAIGURU reacts to rumours about her failed marriage to KAMOTHO WAIGANJO







Saturday, June 27, 2026 - Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru has broken her silence following widespread claims that her marriage to prominent lawyer, Kamotho Waiganjo, had hit the rocks.

Taking to her X account, Waiguru dismissed the rumours by sharing photos of herself goofing around with her husband.

She captioned the post: "Ati nimewacha, siwezi kubali kuwacha na hii baridi yote ya Gichugu."

The Governor also shared a heartwarming photo of the couple smiling together, seemingly putting to rest speculation about trouble in their marriage.

In the pictures, the two are seen dressed warmly, enjoying the chilly weather in Gichugu.

Waiguru first met Waiganjo in 2009 during the constitution-making process, when they both served as consultants for parties negotiating Kenya's new Constitution.

Their love story began at the Likoni Ferry in Mombasa, where they shared a simple meal of bread and soda before Waiganjo asked for her phone number.

Their friendship soon blossomed into a romantic relationship.

Waiganjo later proposed to Waiguru on his birthday at the Lord Erroll Hotel in Runda.

The couple held their traditional engagement on February 16th, 2019, in a high-profile ceremony attended by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga, Cabinet Secretaries and Members of Parliament.

The Kenyan DAILY POST