PHOTOs! Thika Road’s Volt Lounge has hot baddies but men should be careful - Man lured into an apartment by a Slay Queen, locked inside after MECHI and asked for Ksh 30,000







Monday, June 1, 2026 - Revelers who frequent popular entertainment joints along Thika Road have been warned to be careful after a man reportedly fell victim to a clever trap involving a Slay Queen he met at Volt Lounge.

Narrating the ordeal, the unsuspecting man said he met the attractive lady at the popular club before the two agreed to continue their fun at a nearby apartment.

However, things reportedly took a dramatic turn after they spent time together in the apartment.

The man claims he was locked inside the room by the lady the following morning, before she demanded Ksh 30,000 from him in exchange for his freedom.

According to the man, the lady threatened to scream and falsely accuse him of forcing himself on her if he refused to comply with her demands.

The newly-launched club appears to attract stunning women, but “the hot baddies come with risks.”

See photos

The Kenyan DAILY POST