Heated exchange between a Slay Queen and a cab driver over Ksh 200 dispute nearly turns physical - See how she insulted him like a kid! Ni Rika Ya Babake (VIDEO)

Monday, June 1, 2026 - A video of a heated exchange
between a lady and a cab driver over a fare dispute has emerged online.
The disagreement stemmed from an argument over Ksh 200 after
the trip ended.
The lady claimed that the fare reflected Ksh 740, but the
driver insisted that the amount was different.
He allegedly increased the fare by Ksh 200, sparking a
heated argument that nearly turned physical.
The loud-mouthed lady was heard insulting the driver during
the confrontation, despite the driver being old enough to be her father.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Heated exchange between a Slay Queen and a cab driver over Ksh 200 dispute nearly turns physical pic.twitter.com/9xNNFfMqVi— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 1, 2026
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