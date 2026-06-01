Heated exchange between a Slay Queen and a cab driver over Ksh 200 dispute nearly turns physical - See how she insulted him like a kid! Ni Rika Ya Babake (VIDEO)







Monday, June 1, 2026 - A video of a heated exchange between a lady and a cab driver over a fare dispute has emerged online.

The disagreement stemmed from an argument over Ksh 200 after the trip ended.

The lady claimed that the fare reflected Ksh 740, but the driver insisted that the amount was different.

He allegedly increased the fare by Ksh 200, sparking a heated argument that nearly turned physical.

The loud-mouthed lady was heard insulting the driver during the confrontation, despite the driver being old enough to be her father.

Watch the video>>> below

Heated exchange between a Slay Queen and a cab driver over Ksh 200 dispute nearly turns physical pic.twitter.com/9xNNFfMqVi — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 1, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST