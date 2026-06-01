LADY turns heads with her dance moves at Quiver Lounge Kilimani, but men say red flags are written all over - “Usijaribu Kufuga Huyu” (VIDEOs)







Monday, June 1, 2026 - A little-known city Slay Queen became the center of attention at Quiver Lounge, Kilimani, after unleashing energetic dance moves while partying the night away.

The lively lady wowed fellow revelers with her confidence and carefree vibe as she dominated the dancefloor at the popular Nairobi entertainment joint.

In one of the videos shared on the club's social media handles, the party-loving woman is seen taking part in the trending “Siaka Siaka” challenge, attracting attention with her bold dance moves and daring outfit that left heads turning inside the club.

The clips quickly spread across social media platforms, sparking mixed reactions among Kenyans, especially men.

While some social media users praised her confidence and ability to entertain herself without shame, others claimed that the lady displayed “visible red flags” that would make her unsuitable for marriage.

“Usijaribu kufuga huyu,” one user commented humorously, implying that the woman’s party lifestyle will be difficult to handle in a serious relationship.

Watch the videos below

LADY turns heads with her dance moves at Quiver Lounge Kilimani pic.twitter.com/mc6Vm2qNEd — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 1, 2026

LADY turns heads with her dance moves at Quiver Lounge Kilimani pic.twitter.com/g4nt48jvlF — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 1, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST