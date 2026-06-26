PHOTO of GUARDIAN ANGEL’s 56-year-old wife in her prime emerges - This woman has always been beautiful







Friday, June 26, 2026 - A throwback photo of gospel singer Guardian Angel’s wife, Esther Musila, during her younger years has surfaced online, sparking reactions from social media users.

The old photo shows Esther looking youthful and petite, with many describing her as having a model-like figure.

The image has attracted widespread admiration, with many people noting that she has always been beautiful.

Esther has often been a topic of discussion on social media, not only because of her marriage to the much younger gospel singer but also due to her striking looks and youthful appearance.

Despite being 56 years old, she continues to impress many with her fitness and glowing appearance, which she has largely attributed to maintaining a healthy lifestyle and working out regularly.

She frequently shares snippets of her fitness journey on social media, inspiring many of her followers to embrace healthy living regardless of age.

The throwback photo has left many fans reminiscing, with some commenting that she has aged gracefully and remains as elegant as ever.





The Kenyan DAILY POST