DRAMA as Bishop BEN KIENGEI removes Junior Pastor from church’s WhatsApp group in the middle of the night for failing to support UDA







Friday, June 26, 2026 - Drama has rocked JCM Church in Kamakis after a Junior Pastor, identified as Brother Benson, was removed from the church's WhatsApp group at around 3 a.m.

According to reports circulating online, Brother Benson was removed after reportedly refusing to associate himself with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party that Bishop Ben Kiengei is widely perceived to support.

Benson told church leaders that he could not support a regime he claimed had been persecuting ordinary citizens, prompting his removal from the WhatsApp group.

Bishop Kiengei has publicly supported President William Ruto and the ruling UDA party.

Earlier this year, he hosted President Ruto at his church, a move that attracted criticism from some Kenyans.

However, Kiengei has consistently defended his political stance, maintaining that every Kenyan has the constitutional right to support the political leader or party of their choice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST