Money can’t buy class - Belgut MP NELSON KOECH’s wife, CHEPKIRUI, spotted wearing Louis Vuitton shoes worth Ksh 2.3 million but still looks classless (PHOTO)







Saturday, June 27, 2026 - Belgut Member of Parliament, Nelson Koech’s wife, Chepkirui, has left tongues wagging after she was captured on camera wearing a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes worth $18,000 (about KSh 2.3 million).

A section of social media users noted that despite rocking the expensive designer shoes, she still looked "classless," sparking mixed reactions online.

Chepkirui has been linked to companies that have secured lucrative deals in the transport sector to repair roads.

She has also declared an interest in the Bomet County Senate race.

The photo has continued to circulate widely on social media, with many users commenting on the eye-catching price tag of the luxury footwear.

The Kenyan DAILY POST