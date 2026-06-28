CCTV footage captures armed daylight robbery at Watamu Mall as witness raise questions (VIDEO)







Saturday, June 27, 2026 - CCTV footage has emerged showing an armed robbery at Watamu Mall on Thursday afternoon, with a Facebook user who witnessed events before the incident raising questions about the motive behind the attack.

In a post shared on Facebook, the individual claimed to have attended a meeting with Joel, described as an Irish-American national involved in a KSh 79 million fraud case with his estranged wife, Martha Shiro, and other officials at a restaurant located inside the mall.

According to the post, the group left the restaurant about 20 minutes before armed men stormed the premises.

The Facebook user noted that despite Watamu Mall housing businesses such as an I&M Bank branch, a Safaricom shop, Al Hashimiya Supermarket and a jewellery store, the armed men bypassed all of them and headed directly to the restaurant.

The post further claims that the attackers did not approach the cashier or demand money.

Instead, they roughed up customers who were seated in the same area where the group had been sitting before leaving the scene in what was described as a one-minute operation captured on CCTV.

The witness questioned whether the attackers may have been targeting specific individuals, suggesting that they could have missed their intended targets.

The Facebook user also described Watamu as a generally peaceful holiday destination, saying such an incident was highly unusual.

“Watamu is not a high-crime area. It's a holiday resort known for security and safety. We have never had such an incident in the 18 years that I have lived here, where armed people walk into a restaurant at 4 p.m. with such confidence,” the post reads.

Watch the CCTV footage below

Hawa vijana wakule copper sasa …….. Armed daylight robbery at Watamu pic.twitter.com/j7V44Ikqki — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 28, 2026

Hawa vijana wakule copper sasa, DCI tafadhali …… Armed daylight robbery at Watamu pic.twitter.com/UAS7Fd7kEj — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST